LSU Basketball: Former Coach Matt McMahon’s Portal Selection Wins La. Newcomer Of Year

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU transfer senior guard Max Mackinnon has been named Louisiana’s newcomer of the year by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association and to the first team of the All-Louisiana team.

Mackinnon transferred from Portland for the 2025-26 season with former LSU coach Matt McMahon. And the Brisbane, Australia, native averaged a team- and career-high 15.7 points a game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.48 assists a game in 31 games and 30 starts. Mackinnon averaged 17 points in Southeastern Conference games with 2.71 assists.

Over the final five games of a 3-15 SEC season, Mackinnon still managed to average 20.4 points a game.

Mackinnon had 24 games in double figures with 10 games of 20 or more with eight of those in the SEC. He scored a season-high 34 points in a double-overtime win over Ole Miss on Feb. 25 on 11-of-24 shooting with four three-pointers and 8-of-10 shooting on free throws. He scored 28 points in LSU’s season finale loss to Kentucky in the SEC Tournament.

North Carolina State coach Will Wade replaced McMahon, who was fired after the season.

The Wade Wait is Over! LSU signs first portal player – maybe 14 more to go:https://t.co/ev3MeQvoAn — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 21, 2026

An excellent shooter, Mackinnon was invited to play in the 72nd annual NBA-pre draft Portsmouth Invitational Tournament in Portsmouth, Virginia, last week for senior college players only.

Mackinnon made 67 three-pointers out of 178 shots on the season for 37.6 percent for the Tigers with six against both Omaha and SMU. He had eight assists against South Carolina and seven versus Texas A&M. He shot 87.7 percent from the line (93 of 106) for sixth highest all-time at LSU in a season with a minimum of 75 attempts.

2025-26 LSWA ALL-LOUISIANA MEN’S BASKETBALL AWARDS

Player of the Year: Larry Johnson, McNeese State

Freshman of the Year: Larry Johnson, McNeese State

Newcomer of the Year: Max Mackinnon, LSU

Coach of the Year: Bill Armstrong, McNeese State

First Team All-Louisiana – Larry Johnson, McNeese State; Rowan Brumbaugh, Tulane; Max Mackinnon, LSU; Tyshawn Archie, McNeese State, Coleton Benson, UNO.