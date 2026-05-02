LSU Basketball Former Coach John Brady Goes Into 2nd Of His Hall Of Fame Trifecta Tonight

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Former LSU men’s basketball coach and current LSU Radio Network analyst John Brady will continue his nine-month tour of Hall of Fame inductions when he is inducted into the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame on Saturday night.

Brady became a member of the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame in September and on June 27, he will join the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in ceremonies in Natchitoches.

BRADY BALL is headed to THE HALL! https://t.co/KsX2MyARDI — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 11, 2025

The Southeastern Conference also honored Brady as an SEC Legend in 2018.

Brady coached the Tigers from 1997 through 2008, taking the Tigers to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2000 and the fourth appearance by the Tigers in the NCAA Final Four in 2006. LSU won the SEC regular season title in both those years along with two other NCAA Tournament appearances and two NIT appearances in his time in Baton Rouge.

Brady’s 2000 team featured Stromile Swift of Shreveport, who was the SEC Player of the Year; Torris Bright, the SEC Co-Freshman of the Year; and Jabari Smith, Sr., who earned second team All-SEC honors.

In 2006, LSU was truly Louisiana’s team under Brady in the first basketball season after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, the previous September. The Tigers were a close knit grew of players that featured a group of athletes that had been playing in the Baton Rouge area since their childhood days.

That team featured Baton Rouge products Glen Davis, Tyrus Thomas, Garrett Temple, Darnell Lazare; Tasmin Mitchell of nearby Denham Springs and Darrel Mitchell of St. Martinville.

The Tigers went 14-2 in winning the league title and then in the NCAA regional round defeated No. 1 Duke and then Texas in overtime to reach the Final Four.

JOHN BRADY MADE CONNECTIONS IN HIS CAREER WITHOUT REALIZING IT

Brady won 192 games at LSU and in his three coaching stops – Samford, LSU, Arkansas State – he won over 400 career contests with six total conference titles.

He was named SEC Coach of the Year on two occasions and is one of three coaches to date to bring a team in (Samford) to defeat LSU and later be named LSU head coach.

Since 2017, he has been a part of the LSU Sports Radio Network, joining Chris Blair on LSU men’s basketball broadcasts.

Saturday’s annual banquet is set for the Baton Rouge Marriott. In addition to the hall of fame induction, the awards banquet will include recognition of Louisiana’s major college, small college, junior college and high school players and coaches of the year, the top pro player from the state, as well as the presentation of the LABC’s Mr. Louisiana Basketball award to long-time St. Thomas More Catholic High School coach Danny Broussard.

The Louisiana Basketball Hall of Fame is sponsored by the LABC. The Hall of Fame was created in 1975 to honor former great basketball players and coaches from Louisiana colleges.

More information about the LABC and the Hall of Fame can be obtained by visiting their website at www.labball.com.