LSU Basketball Finds 3-Point Shooter In Memphis’ PJ Carter, But Just 5.4 Points A Game?

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon has been looking for a 3-point shooter for several weeks now, and finally got one from a major basketball program in Memphis.

But 6-foot-4 guard PJ Carter is unranked by the recruiting services and appears to be a mixed bag.

LSU will be Carter’s fifth school since 2021 – Campbell University, Georgia Highlands College, Texas-San Antonio, Memphis and now LSU.

And he has never been a regular starter anywhere. Carter, who went to Langston Hughes High in Fairburn, Georgia, near Atlanta, averaged just 5.4 points and 14.3 minutes in 33 games with no starts last season for Memphis.

Memphis guard PJ Carter has been a backup but has been a good 3 point shooter

But Memphis did finish 29-6 last season and won the American Athletic Conference regular season title at 16-2. The Tigers drew a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing to 12 seed Colorado State. And Carter did hit 39.3 percent from 3-point range (46 of 117) and made 28 of 30 free throws.

At Texas-San Antonio the previous season, he hit 40.3 percent from 3-point range (52 of 129) and averaged 9.5 points in 19.8 minutes a game.

“He is a perfect fit with our point guards and forwards because of his ability to shoot the ball at a high level,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said. “PJ made 98 triples over the last two seasons at 40% so we love his ability to space the floor. With his 6-4 frame, PJ was also a strong perimeter defender on Memphis’ NCAA Tournament team last season. We are excited to add his experience and shot-making to our 2025-26 team.”

Carter averaged 16.3 points a game and hit 43 percent from 3-point range (86 of 200) at Georgia Highlands College in the 2022-23 season.

He is LSU’s seventh portal addition and gives the Tigers 12 of a possible 13 players on scholarship with two returning players from last season and three incoming high school signees.

The six previously signed portal players were 6-foot-7 unranked forward Pablo Tamba from California-Davis, 6-1 No. 6 point guard guard Dedan Thomas from UNLV, 6-9 No. 14 power forward Marquel Sutton from Omaha, 6-10 No. 17 center Michael Nwoko from Mississippi State, 6-6 No. 23 shooting guard Rashad King from Northeastern and 6-6 No. 91 shooting guard Max MacKinnon of Portland.

LSU’s portal signing class is ranked No. 12 by 247sports.com. McMahon may sign one more portal prospect.