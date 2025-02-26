LSU Basketball Falls To No. 5 Tennessee, 65-59

February 25, 2025 Glenn Guilbeau LSU Basketball 0
Tennessee forward Felix Okpara blocks an LSU shot Tuesday night in the Tigers' 65-59 loss at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. (Photo by Jonathan Mailhes).

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU would not go away after falling behind by 15 points with three minutes left and made a game of it in the final moments, but once again, it was not enough. And the Tigers lost to No. 5 Tennessee, 65-59, in front of 8,522 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday night.

The Tigers (14-14, 3-12 Southeastern Conference) shaved a 61-46 deficit at the 3:24 mark to 63-56 with 46 seconds to go on a 10-2 run that was closed by Curtis Givens III’s 3-pointer. But LSU could get no closer than the final deficit.

A larger Tennessee (23-5, 10-4 SEC) in the end wore down the Tigers and won the rebounding battle 44-28.

“We were disruptive defensively and forced some tough shots,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said. “But those long rebounds – they won a lot of those 50-50 plays.”

LSU was within 49-42 with 8:07 to play and about to get the ball after Zakai Zeigler missed a free throw, but 6-foot-11, 235-pound forward Felix Okpara got in front of 6-9, 200-pound Daimion Collins for the rebound and tip-in for a 51-42 lead.

“They got us on a free-throw box out at a key time in the game where they really muscled us on the glass there,” McMahon said. “And I thought it (rebounding) just ended up being the difference in the game.”

Both teams shot 41 percent from the field and in the high 20s from 3-point range. It was Tennessee’s 27-8 advantage in second-chance points that was the difference along with a 32-20 bulge in the paint.

Freshman guard Vyctorius Miller led LSU with a career high 17 points for an SEC game with 3-of-6 shooting from 3-point range and 6 of 11 overall. Guard Cam Carter scored 12 points in an off shooting night – 3 of 10 from the floor and 1 of 6 from 3-point range. Forward Robert Miller III scored only four points on 2-of-2 shooting, but had nine rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots.

Collins scored nine points with three rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal. He missed all three of his free throws, though.

The Tigers play at No. 24 Mississippi State (19-9, 7-8 SEC) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., SEC Network). State fell at No. 6 Alabama, 111-73, on Tuesday night.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


5 + two =