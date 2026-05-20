LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade Hires Strength Coach

May 20, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau Featured, LSU Basketball 0
Will Wade, LSU Head Basketball Coach
LSU men's basketball coach Will Wade has added a new staff member. (Tiger Rag photo by Jonathan Mailhes).

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade has announced that Marcus Brock is the Tigers’ new strength and conditioning coach. He previously was strength and conditioning coach at Missouri State the last three seasons.

A bald, bearded man in a black shirt stands in an arena concourse with empty maroon seats behind him, near a Missouri State bench area.
Marcus Brock is LSU mens basketball teams new strengthconditioning coach LSU photo

“His ability to design specialized programs for players that involve both the strength component and range of movement patterns will be beneficial to us,” Wade said.

Before Missouri State, Brock was assistant strength and conditioning coach at Texas in the 2022-23 season and held the the same position at Baylor in 2022 and previously worked at Florida Atlantic.

Brock played two seasons at Incarnate Word from 2013-15.

A native of San Antonio, Texas, he attended earned a degree in kinesiology from Incarnate Word in 2016.

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