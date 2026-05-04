LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade Adds Director Of Performance Assistant To Staff

May 4, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, LSU Basketball, Men's Basketball 0
LSU coach in purple and gold leaning forward, clapping during a game with the crowd behind him.
Former LSU men's basketball strength and conditioning coach Greg Goldin will be working under head coach Will Wade at LSU for a second time as director of performance. (LSU photo).

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Greg Goldin, who has served on LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade’s staff at several previous locations, has returned to LSU as Wade’s chief of staff and director of performance, according to an LSU release published Monday.

LSU also confirmed on Monday that Wade has hired Vernon Hamilton as an assistant coach. Tiger Rag first reported that on Sunday.

Goldin was most recently chief of staff and director of performance for Wade at North Carolina State this past season. He will oversee strength and conditioning, sports medicine, nutrition and mental performance. He will also be Wade’s primary liaison between the program and the athletic department administration.

“Greg Goldin is a welcome addition back at LSU,” Wade said in the LSU release. “He will help in our organizational and operational aspects of the program.”

Goldin spent four seasons (2017-21) at LSU as strength and conditioning coach under Wade when Wade was LSU’s coach the first time from 2017-22. When Wade was a college head coach at two spots before LSU, Goldin worked under him at Chattanooga (2013-15) and VCU (2015-17).

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