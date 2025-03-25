LSU Basketball Coach Matt McMahon To Join Tiger Rag Radio Live Tonight

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon will appear live in an exclusive on statewide Tiger Rag Radio Tuesday night, which airs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with hosts Jeff Palermo of the Louisiana Radio Network and Todd Horne and Glenn Guilbeau of Tiger Rag Magazine.

McMahon is coming off his second losing season in his three years at LSU. He will be discussing the NCAA Transfer Portal that opened on Monday with three of his players putting their name in the portal – redshirt freshman starting forward Corey Chest, reserve sophomore guard Mike Williams III and junior guard Tyrell Ward, who did not play last season.

McMahon, who has four years left on his contract at approximately $2 million a year, has been busy with bringing in new players via the portal as LSU has increased his NIL budget to approximately $8 million from $2 million last year at this time. That ranked near the bottom of the Southeastern Conference, and the Tigers finished 2024-25 in second to last in the SEC at 3-15 and 14-18 overall.

McMahon is scheduled to be on at 7 p.m. Other guests tonight include AYS Sports’ Blake Ruffino, who will go over LSU spring football practice in detail, 247Sports.com’s Glen West, who will discuss LSU baseball and On3.com’s Matthew Brune, who will cover the NCAA Tournament run by LSU women’s basketball and the Transfer Portal.