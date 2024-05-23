LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon has added a new Associate Head Coach to his staff

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon announced the new Associate Head Coach joining his staff on Wednesday.

Sacramento State Head Coach David Patrick is returning to Baton Rouge to join the Tiger staff. Patrick has nearly 20 years of coaching experience and spent the last two seasons as the head coach of Sacramento State. He previously coached at LSU from 2012 to 2016.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome David Patrick and his family to our LSU coaching staff,” McMahon said. “He is an outstanding basketball coach and an elite recruiter who has impacted winning at every stop on his journey. Coach Patrick brings tremendous experience and success to our program. He has been a Division I Head Coach, an assistant coach for the Australian National Team winning a bronze medal in the 2021 Olympics and has coached in the Sweet 16 and Elite 8 rounds of the NCAA Tournament. I love Coach Patrick’s investment in player development and in building relationships. He has recruited and helped to develop multiple NBA Draft picks throughout his career. I look forward to the new ideas, solutions, and energy he will bring to our program. We can’t wait to get started this summer.”

He helped lead Sacramento State to the semifinals of its conference tournament this past season for the first time since joining the league in 1996.

Patrick is also known as a strong recruiter. He helped bring a top 5 recruiting class to Baton Rouge in 2013 and 2015. He’s recruited 11 players that have played in the NBA and four first round picks in the NBA draft.

A native of Bermuda who moved to Australia at the age of 10, Patrick elected to come to the United States in 1994 after a stint playing with the Australian Junior National Team. He ended up in Baton Rouge and played his senior year of high school basketball at Chapel Trafton where he led Trafton to the state quarterfinals and was chosen as the Louisiana Player of the Year.

Before working at Sacramento State, he spent one season at both Arkansas and Oklahoma as associate head coach. The 2021 Arkansas team advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite 8 and finished 25-7, while the 2022 Oklahoma squad advanced to the NIT Second Round.