LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon brings in 7-foot transfer center

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon has added another transfer player to strengthen his team.

The Tigers landed JUCO transfer Noah Boyed from McCook. He’s LSU’s seventh offseason addition after bringing in three other transfers and three incoming freshmen.

Last season, the 7-foot center averaged 11 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 57-percent from the field. He will help fill the hole that Will Baker left on the roster this offseason.

Boyed had previously committed to Baylor but reopened his recruitment last month. He picked LSU over Oregon and Wisconsin.

LSU has already reached its self-imposed scholarship limit meaning the Boyed will either join the team as a walk-on or there will be another roster move coming. His addition is likely the last of the offseason.