LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon and LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson on TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast hosted by Camryn Conner – Episode 27 – October 27, 2023

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – Episode 27 – Oct. 27, 2023 – Host Camryn Conner – LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon and LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson join Jeff Palermo and Tiger Rag editor Todd Horne to talk about how each are progressing in their respective rebuilds, plus CC’s Starting Five.
Related Articles
LSU gains services of wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. for UAB game
LSU will gain the talents of sophomore wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. for its final regular-season home game Saturday. When the No. 6 Tigers (8-2) host UAB (5-5) at 8 p.m., they will have Thomas […]
With QB Garrett Nussmeier injured, Jayden Daniels gets extra-long look with LSU starters
Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels took the overwhelming majority of snaps, ahead of returnee Myles Brennan, with the first team offense late in LSU’s open-to-the-media practice Thursday. But don’t take that to mean […]
SEC Football Media Days live cancelled, will be a virtual event
Somehow, someway, with usually 1,000 credentialed media members for the annual SEC Football Media Days, the SEC announced Wednesday it will stage its first-ever virtual football media days next month. The coronavirus pandemic forced the […]
Be the first to comment