LSU Basketball Coach Matt McMahon Adds 4th Player To No. 22-Ranked Class Of 2026

February 24, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau LSU Basketball 0
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon signed three small forwards in the early signing period last November and has added guard Owen Foxwell, a professional player from Australia. (Tiger Rag photo by Jonathan Mailhes).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon continues to proceed as if he will return for a fifth season in 2026-27, despite back-to-back, single-digit-win seasons in the Southeastern Conference.

McMahon has added professional Australian guard Owen Foxwell to his recruiting class of 2026, according to the Draft Express website. Foxwell (6-foot-2, 195 pounds) is averaging 11.1 points and 4.5 assists for South East Melbourne Phoenix of the National Basketball League (NBL) of Australia.

Foxwell, 22, joins fellow Australian Marcus Vaugnhs in LSU’s class. Vaughns (6-8, 215) of the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia, signed with the Tigers in the early period in November as the No. 170 overall prospect by 247sports.com, which had him as the No. 50 small forward and No. 3 player from Australia.

McMahon’s other two early signees were No. 37 small forward and No. 98 overall prospect Herly Brutus (6-5, 180) of The Villages Charter School in The Villages, Florida, near Ocala and No. 32 small forward Kevin Thomas (6-6, 195), the No. 78 overall prospect from Sagemont Prep in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

LSU Plays Well Enough To Lose Close To No. 25 Alabama, 90-83

The Tigers (14-13, 2-12 SEC) play at Ole Miss (11-16, 3-11 SEC) at 8 p.m. Wednesday on the SEC Network.

