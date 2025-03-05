LSU Basketball Blown Out At Kentucky, 95-64

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU finally put two halves together at Kentucky on Tuesday night.

Two bad halves, that is.

Frequently this season, the Tigers played surprisingly well for a half only to lose. Not this time. The Halfsies from LSU played holistically in defeat.

In one of their worst games of a terrible season, the Tigers tied their most lopsided loss of the year with a 95-64 setback in front of 21,288 at Rupp Arena. LSU trailed 50-23 at the half, and it grew steadily worse as the Wildcats led by as many as 38 at 72-34 in the second half.

The Tigers (14-16, 3-14 Southeastern Conference) also lost by 31 to Texas, 89-58, on Feb. 1 at home.

No. 19 Kentucky (20-10, 9-8 SEC) took a 13-2 lead less than five minutes into the game and were up 30-10 with 7:34 left in the first half. The Wildcats had a 15-0 run and a 12-0 run in the first half before leading 50-23 at the break.

“They were ready to go,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said. “As disappointed as I am in our performance, they played great. You can’t simulate the pace they play at. We just struggled to get stops against their high-powered offense.”

Guard Otega Oweh led the Wildcats with 24 points and added eight rebounds. Forwards Ansley Almonar and Brandon Garrison each scored 15 points, and freshman guard Collin Chandler added 11. Kentucky led for the last 38 minutes of the game.

Redshirt junior forward Daimion Collins returned to Kentucky, where he played for two seasons before transferring to LSU last season. But he scored only two points on 1-of-4 shooting. He did grab five rebounds and blocked three shots.

Freshman guard Robert Miller III led LSU with 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting and had six rebounds. Guard Cam Carter scored 14 points and was 4 of 6 from 3-point range with four rebounds. Guard Jordan Sears added 13 on 5-of-7 shooting.

LSU was without freshman guard Vyctorius Miller (ankle) and redshirt freshman forward Corey Chest (foot).

The Tigers end the regular season Saturday at home against No. 22 Texas A&M (3 p.m., SEC Network).