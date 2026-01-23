LSU Basketball At Arkansas Moved Up To 4 P.M. On Saturday Due To Weather

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Because of an ice storm in the forecast throughout the southeast, LSU’s basketball game at No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday has been moved up to 4 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville from 7:30 p.m.

The SEC Network will still carry the game live. The move was made to give LSU a better chance at flying back to Baton Rouge earlier in the night.

The Tigers (13-6, 1-5 Southeastern Conference) are coming off a 79-61 loss at Florida on Tuesday night. Arkansas (14-5, 4-2 SEC) beat Vanderbilt, 93-68, on Tuesday night in Fayetteville. LSU has an 84-73 loss at Vanderbilt on Jan. 10.

The Tigers have two other losses to teams that Arkansas beat. Those were Texas Tech, which beat the Tigers in Fort Worth, 82-58, on Dec. 7 before losing to Arkansas, 93-86, on Dec. 13 in Dallas and South Carolina, which won, 78-68, at LSU on Jan. 6 but lost at Arkansas, 108-74, on Jan. 14.

Arkansas is a 9.5-point favorite to beat LSU.

The Tigers return home for their next game against Mississippi State (10-9, 2-4 SEC) on Wednesday (6 p.m., SEC Network).