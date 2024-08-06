LSU Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule for the 2024-25 Season

The LSU men’s basketball program has announced its 13-game non-conference schedule for the November-December portion of the 2024-25 schedule.

The Southeastern Conference schedule will be announced at a later date.

The schedule features nine home games, including a home contest in the SEC/ACC Challenge; three neutral site games and a road trip to Manhattan, Kansas to take on Kansas State.

The home schedule is highlighted by the SEC/ACC Challenge game against Florida State on Dec. 3. All 16 SEC teams will play 16-of-the-18 teams from the ACC.

The Tigers neutral schedule will begin in November with two games in the Greenbrier Tipoff at the Greenbrier Resort at White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. LSU will face Pittsburgh on Nov. 22 and then either UCF or Wisconsin in the second game on Nov. 24.

LSU will also play a home game against a team from the other half of the Greenbrier bracket, with Charleston Southern coming to the Maravich Center on Nov. 19.

The other neutral site game will be against Dallas in a neutral-neutral agreement. The Tigers and Mustangs will play on Dec. 14 at neutral site in the Dallas-Fort Worth area with the teams to play in the non-conference portion of the 2025-26 schedule at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

LSU, which advanced to post-season play a year ago in the NIT, will open Coach Matt McMahon’s third year at LSU on Wednesday, Nov. 6 against ULM.

The Nov. 10 game will bel the first of four Sunday games in the Maravich Center with the Nov. 10 game with Alabama State, the day following an LSU home football game with Alabama. The Tigers will also play on Sunday on Dec. 8 (Florida Gulf Coast), Dec. 22 (UNO) and Dec. 29 (Mississippi Valley State).

LSU will also play at home the night before LSU’s final home football game against Oklahoma against Northwestern State.

This will mark the third straight season LSU has played Kansas State, having played the Wildcats in the finals of the Cayman Island Classic in 2022, at the Maravich Center in 2023 and this year on Nov. 14 in Manhattan.

The 18-game Southeastern Conference schedule will begin on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Game times and TV/streaming for the non-conference schedule will be announced on a later date. The schedule will be continuously updated on the basketball schedule page at LSUsports.net.

LSU BASKETBALL 2024-25 NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

(HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPITALS)

NOVEMBER

Wed. 6/ULM

Sun. 10/ALABAMA STATE

Thurs.14/at Kansas State

Tues. 19/CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

At Greenbrier Tipoff – White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Fri. 22/vs. Pittsburgh

Sun. 24/vs. UCF or Wisconsin

Fri. 29/NORTHWESTERN STATE

DECEMBER

SEC/ACC Challenge

Tues. 3/FLORIDA STATE

Sun. 8/FLORIDA GULF COAST

Sat. 14/vs. SMU (DFW Neutral Site)

Tues. 17/STETSON

Sun. 22/NEW ORLEANS

Sun. 29/MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE