LSU Basketball Adds 4th Signee From Previous Commitments In Michigan State Guard Divine Ugochukwu

June 12, 2026 Tiger Rag News Services Featured, LSU Basketball, Men's Basketball 0
Basketball player in a white State jersey number 99 jumps to shoot a ball while defenders in orange guard him in a crowded arena.
Former Michigan State guard Divine Ugochukwu has signed with LSU coach Will Wade after committing several weeks ago. (Michigan State photo).

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU basketball coach Will Wade added his fourth signee from previous NCAA Transfer Portal commitments on Thursday night in Michigan State guard Divine Ugochukwu.

Ugochukwu as well as previous commitments Austin Nunez, Mouhamed Dioubate and Abdi Bashir Jr. have all arrived on campus and signed.

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Ugochukwu (6-foot-3, 195 pounds) averaged 5.1 points in 16.1 minutes per game in the 2025-26 season for Michigan State, including a season-high 23 points against Penn State. The Spartans (27-8, 15-5 Big Ten) were 11-1 in games when he was in the starting lineup before a foot injury on Feb. 4 that required surgery and ended his season.

Before the injury, Ugochukwu hit 44 percent from three-point range.

DIVINE UGOCHUKWU COMMITS TO LSU

When he committed to LSU in early May, Ugochukwu was not ranked nationally as a portal player. But he is now the No. 231 player in the portal and No. 45 point guard. Ugochukwu will be a junior this season for the Tigers.

Will Wade Adds Unranked Transfer Guard Austin Nunez As 3rd Commitment Signee Of The Day

“Divine Ugochukwu is someone we are very excited about who has great experience at both guard spots,” Wade said. “His ability to run the offense and shoot well over 40 percent from distance will be an asset to the program moving forward.”

At Miami as a freshman in 2024-25, Ugochukwu started 16 games and averaged 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He handed out at least five assists on three occasions. While averaging 20.2 minutes per game, he became the first Miami freshman to post double figure rebounds in a game in five seasons with 10 against Duke.

In two college seasons, he played 50 games with 28 starts, averaging 5.2 points and 2.0 assists.

Ugochukwu was a three-star prospect out of Clements High in Sugar Land, Texas. He averaged 17.1 points, 5.7 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals over four years.

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