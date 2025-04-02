LSU Basketball Adds 3rd Player From Transfer Portal In 3 Days

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon added a second guard from the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday and his third player in three days.

Rashad King (6-foot-6, 204 pounds), a shooting guard who averaged 18.5 points at Northeastern University, has transferred to LSU. King averaged 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 36.5 minutes a game through 32 starts for the Huskies (17-5, 9-9 Colonial Athletic Association) last season as a junior.

He also shot 31.9 percent from 3-point range (44 of 138) and 85 percent from the free throw line at Northeastern, a private college of 21,000 undergraduate students in Boston. He was named a first team All-Colonial player and a first team National Association of Basketball Coaches North Atlantic selection.

NEWS: Northeastern guard Rashad King has committed and signed with LSU, he tells @On3sports.



The 6-6 junior averaged 18.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game this season. https://t.co/3txd6aQQYW pic.twitter.com/VF4I3TalXk — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 2, 2025

King led Northeastern with 1.4 steals a game and averaged 19.4 points in league play. He scored 20 or more points 14 times and scored 25 or more seven times. King was the sixth Northeastern player since 2000 to record 500 points and 100 assists in the same year.

“We love Rashad’s 6-6 frame at guard,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said. “He scored at all three levels (inside, intermediate, 3-point range), was excellent on the defensive glass, and also showcased his play making and defensive abilities. I love the character and leadership he will bring to the program.”

King joins previous transfer Dedan Thomas Jr., a starting point guard from UNLV, and starting center Michael Nwoko of Mississippi State.

As a sophomore in the 2023-24 season, King averaged 8.3 points and 2.6 assists in 27.7 minutes a game through 31 games and 20 starts. As a freshman he started 11 times out of 29 games, averaging 2.9 points in 16.6 minutes a game. He signed with Northeastern in 2022 as an unranked prospect from Evans High in Evans, Georgia. As a transfer, he is the No. 21 shooting guard in the country and No. 79 overall prospect.

King should complement Thomas, who was the No. 3 point guard in the portal and the No. 8 prep point guard in the country in 2023.

LSU BASKETBALL COACH MATT MCMAHON “FIRED UP” ABOUT PORTAL

“Dedan is a creative and skilled point guard who makes everyone around him better,” McMahon said. “We love his ability to orchestrate the offense, get into the paint off the bounce, and shoot the ball from behind the 3-point arc. His vision on the court, unselfishness, and ability to throw the lob pass are fun to watch. I am really excited about his passion for player development.”