LSU Basketball 2026-27 Class Jumps Into Top 10 With Commitment From Forward Kevin Thomas

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The LSU men’s basketball team was just picked to finish 15th in a 16-team league at the Southeastern Conference Media Days in Birmingham, but that hasn’t dropped coach Matt McMahon’s recruiting class of 2026-27.

Tiger Rag Exclusive: “I’m not thinking, ‘Oh, man, I’ve got to win this number of games. I’ve got to advance this far in the Tournament.’” But LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon must improve significantly.https://t.co/332kxuyyud — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 14, 2025

McMahon’s class just jumped from No. 16 to No. 9 in the nation in the 247sports.com rankings with a commitment from small forward Kevin Thomas (6-foot-6, 195 pounds) of Monteverde Academy in Monteverde, Florida, on Friday. LSU’s class was No. 16 last month after the commitment of No. 97 prospect Herly Brutus of The Villages Charter School near Ocala, Florida.

NEWS: 4⭐️ Kevin Thomas has committed to LSU, he tells @Rivals.



The 6-7 small forward and top-80 recruit in the 2026 class chose the Tigers over Miami, Auburn, and Florida State. https://t.co/WFXaGSbjGs pic.twitter.com/Ld5zRQGQNB — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 17, 2025

Thomas is the No. 72 overall prospect in the country and chose LSU over Auburn, Florida State and Miami.

“I knew I wanted to commit right after the visit,” Thomas said of is Sept. 19 visit to LSU to 247sports.com. He is scheduled to visit Auburn on Saturday. LSU offered on Sept. 7.

“I chose LSU because of the relationship with the coaches,” Thomas said. “When I got to campus, I saw how they’ve built a brotherhood. My skill development can really go forward with them.”

A four-star prospect, Thomas is the No. 29 small forward in the country and No. 12 player in Florida.

He joins Brutus (6-5, 180), who is the No. 36 small forward and No. 183 forward Marcus Vaughns (6-8, 215) of Australia in LSU’s Class of 2026-27.