LSU Baseball’s Zach Yorke, Other Transfers Expected To Provide More Home Runs In 2026

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

One of the many reasons why former LSU athletic director Scott Woodward hired Jay Johnson as baseball coach before the 2022 season was because he saw him as an offensive coordinator-type head coach.

Offense sells tickets, and Woodward wanted more excitement in the program.

In 2021, Johnson’s Arizona team reached the College World Series with one of the most potent and balanced attacks in the country. The Wildcats finished No. 1 in hits (737), No. 4 in average (.325) and on base percentage (.422), sixth in runs (8.5 a game) and seventh in doubles (145) and slugging percentage (.508).

Johnson delivered with a national championship for LSU in just his second season in 2023, finishing No. 2 in home runs with 144, No. 2 in on base percentage (.432), No. 5 in slugging (.554) and eighth in runs (8.9 a game). He led LSU to another national title last year, but with elite pitching as the Tigers finished seventh in earned run average (3.73) behind the best No. 1 and 2 pitchers in the nation in Kade Anderson (12-1, 180 strikeouts) and Anthony Eyanson (12-2, 152 strikeouts), who are now in pro ball.

LSU closer, long reliever, middle reliever, starter Casan Evans also wanted to bat and play shortstop last season. And Jay Johnson let him try it.https://t.co/GTd4UJVe3C — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) January 27, 2026

But LSU finished 39th in home runs in 2025 with 1.51 a game as it hit only 103 on the season. The Tigers were also just 34th in slugging (.502) and 43rd in on-base percentage (.410).

“I want to be more than what we were last year with home runs,” Johnson said recently as the 2026 season approaches on Friday, Feb. 13, against Milwaukee (2 p.m., Alex Box Stadium).

“Of course, you want to hit 144 like in 2023,” he said. “But it’s not like last year’s team didn’t have power. We just did it in a different way. I like that part of coaching – figuring it out with what you have.”

On paper, LSU figures to have more homers because of powerful portal additions. Projected senior starting first baseman Zach Yorke, a hefty 6-foot-2 and 295 pounds, hit 13 home runs with 46 RBIs and a .339 average last season at Grand Canyon. In 2024, he hit 11 homers with 50 RBIs and a .285 average. Yorke drove in 61 runs with eight home runs and a .368 average.

“Zach Yorke has so much experience,” Johnson said. “He has as many college at-bats (606) coming in as you can have. He will probably be at first base, or DH. And he never shuts up on the field. And I love it. I mean that in the best way possible.”

Yorke is flat excited to be at LSU.

“My eyes lit up when I first visited Alex Box,” he told Tiger Rag. “That Intimidator, national championships everywhere. It’s going to be just a great place to play.”

With Yorke, transfer senior designated hitter/first baseman/second baseman Brayden Simpson of High Point (22 home runs, 78 RBIs, .389 average), transfer senior infielder/designated hitter Seth Dardar of Kansas State (13 home runs, 45 RBIs), and transfer junior third baseman Trent Caraway of ’25 College World Series team Oregon State (12 home runs, 47 RBIs, .267 average), LSU has the numbers to improve in home runs.

“I don’t know,” Johnson said laughing. “My staff seems to believe that.”

Defense will still be key for playing time in addition to homers.

“Third base now is Trent Carraway, who’s the best defender,” Johnson said. “Seth Dardar, Brayden Simpson – all those guys – are going to play some. We have some sorting out to do. You might see me key-holing matchups. And Simpson and Dardar will compete at second base with (returning senior) Tanner Reaves.”

“It’s going to be good to see how it shakes out,” Johnson said.

“We’ve got a lot of talent on this team,” Yorke said. “A lot of guys who can hit home runs. I can’t wait.”