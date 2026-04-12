LSU Baseball’s Wheels Come Off Again For 2nd Straight Loss At Ole Miss, 12-2

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The soon-to-be-unranked No. 24 LSU baseball team spiraled out of control again Saturday to lose at No. 25 Ole Miss, 12-2, in seven innings by the 10-run rule.

The Tigers (22-14, 6-8 Southeastern Conference) led 2-0 after two innings. But the Rebels (25-11, 7-7 SEC) batted around in the fourth inning to score four runs on three hits to take a 4-2 lead, then sent 11 to the plate in the sixth for seven runs on four hits against five pitchers to take the 12-2 lead.

Ole Miss and coach Mike Bianco, the former LSU catcher and assistant coach, will go for the sweep at noon Sunday. The Rebels won 6-3 on Friday after the Tigers were tied with them 3-3 after seven.

The Rebels put up nine hits against seven pitchers for the win Saturday.

LSU starter William Schmidt started off on fire, but as has frequently been the case, he ran into trouble in the fourth. He allowed four earned runs on three hits all in the fourth and four walks in all with two wild pitches with seven strikeouts to take the loss and fall to 4-3.

Schmidt lost it after a 10-minute delay in the fourth as umpires discussed a ruling, but that’s part of the game.

Ole Miss starter Cade Townsend (3-1) held LSU to two runs on six hits and only one walk and zero wild pitches with eight strikeouts in six innings.