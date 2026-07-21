LSU Baseball’s Tommy White Unloads 4 Hits For Athletics And Is Hitting .454 In His 1st Week In The Big Show

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

PHOENIX, Arizona – Former LSU baseball slugger Tommy “Tanks” White went 4-for-5 with a run scored in the Athletics’ 5-2 win at the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

White, a star of the Tigers’ 2023 national championship team, was called up by the Athletics from the minors last week. He made his debut on Friday with a double in a 1-for-4 night in a 23-4 loss to Washington in Sacramento, where the A’s play their home games until a move to Las Vegas in 2028.

LSU coach Jay Johnson, who is from near Sacramento, attended the game Friday. Former LSU pitcher Gage Jump is a starter for the A’s.

White, 23, is hitting .454 on the season with five hits in 11 at-bats while playing first base. The Athletics (43-57) are in fifth place in the American League West and play at Arizona (51-49) on Tuesday (9:40 p.m.).

A North Carolina State transfer who came to LSU in 2023, White was drafted with the first pick of the second round by the Athletics in 2024 and spent two seasons in the minors before his promotion.