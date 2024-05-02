LSU baseball’s Nate Ackenhausen to be a game-time decision against Texas A&M

LSU’s game three starter from the last few weeks will be a game-time decision this weekend against No. 1 Texas A&M.

Lefty Nate Ackenhausen had worked his way into being an SEC starter during the Tennessee and Missouri series, but last weekend he was pulled out of the game early due to a hamstring injury. He came into the game to help secure the series win on Saturday and left after throwing just 26 pitches.

“Don’t know yet [if Ackenhausen can play],” Johnson said. “Won’t know until tomorrow.”

The third starting pitcher spot has been a rotating door for the Tigers this season. Gage Jump and Luke Holman have both started every SEC series, but four different pitchers have started in the final spot.

Thatcher Hurd started the season as the third starter, but after poor starts against Mississippi State and Florida where LSU was run-ruled in both Javen Coleman became the third starter. Coleman started games against Arkansas and Vanderbilt before the team switched to Ackenhausen.

Ackenhausen put together solid outings against Tennessee and Missouri but was called on Saturday against Auburn and picked up an injury. Kade Anderson got his first SEC start on Sunday and had a rough game. He didn’t make it through the first inning before being pulled.

Johnson said the game three pitcher has yet to be decided and he will likely wait until right before he has to turn in the lineup card to see if Ackenhausen will be able to play. Johnson also said that Ackenhausen picked up a similar injury last year that held him out for a week.

“He’s worked hard on the rehab,” Johnson said. “You’re looking at a senior who’s getting down to it. So you guys know the motivation is there to get out there and get on the mound.”

Even if Ackenhausen is good to go it doesn’t mean he’ll go back to starting. For most of the season he’s come out of the bullpen for LSU. The fact that he came out of the bullpen against Auburn on Saturday means the Tigers had already planned on having a different pitcher start game three.

Even if Ackenhausen isn’t ready to start, Johnson said if he’s healthy they will be getting him playing time.

“Obviously if he’s available we’ll use him,” Johnson said.