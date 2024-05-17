LSU baseball’s game two against Ole Miss has a new start time

Game two between LSU baseball and Ole Miss has been moved up to 12 p.m. to try and avoid some of the bad weather coming Baton Rouge’s way.

Game one was moved forward by two hours on Thursday but still got caught in an hour and a half lightning delay. LSU went on to claim game on 5-1 and is now one win away from claiming the series.

LSU will start Luke Holman for game two. Holman has a 2.74 ERA this season through 72.1 innings pitched an and a 4.10 ERA in conference play. He went 5.2 innings against his former team Alabama last week in the Tigers only win of the series. He allowed four hits, four walks and one earned run in his appearance.

Holman pitched against Ole Miss last season for the Tide and went 6.2 innings and allowed one run in a 4-1 win.

Ole Miss will start lefty Liam Doyle. Doyle has a 5.29 ERA on the season through 49.1 innings pitched. He went six innings against No. 5 Texas A&M last week and gave up four hits and one run while recording seven strikeouts.

The game one win saw LSU’s RPI move up three spots to No. 32 and the Tigers will need to take each of the last couple games to give themselves a shot at the postseason. The win on Thursday secured LSU’s spot in the SEC Tournament.

Game two will be streamed on SEC Network+.