LSU baseball’s freshman Steven Milam earns USA Baseball invite

LSU baseball’s freshman second baseman Steven Milam has been invited to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp after an impressive debut season in purple and gold.

Milam joins a group of 56 other college players that aren’t draft eligible for a two-game Stars vs. Stripes intra-squad series in Cary, N.C., on June 26 and 27. USA Baseball will name the final Collegiate National Team after training camp wraps up on June 29.

Milam’s freshman season was a success at LSU. He finished just behind Tommy White for the team lead in batting average after hitting .326 last season to go along with eight homers 12 doubles and 40 RBI. He hit a walk-off homer twice for LSU in its postseason run and played a key part in the Tigers’ turning their season around.

He earned 2024 Freshman All-SEC honors and led LSU in the postseason with a .386 batting average. He named to the SEC All-Tournament team and the NCAA Regional All-Tournament team.