LSU Baseball’s Derek Curiel And Casan Evans Named 1st Team Freshman All-Americans

The rewards keep rolling in for the national champion LSU baseball team.

Left fielder Derek Curiel was named the national Freshman of the Year on Wednesday by D1Baseball, which also named him and pitcher Casan Evans freshman All-Americans.

FOUR LSU PLAYERS NAMED ALL-AMERICANS

Curiel of West Covina, California, led LSU in hitting in 2025 with a .345 batting average that was No. 10 in the Southeastern Conference. He also led the SEC in doubles with 20 while hitting seven home runs with 55 RBIs and 67 runs scored.

He is the eighth LSU player to be named a national freshman of the year to go with the Tigers’ eight national championships. He is also the fourth LSU freshman of the year to also win the national title.

Previous LSU freshman of the year were second baseman Todd Walker in 1992 before winning the national championship in 1993, pitcher Brett Laxton in 1993, second baseman Mike Fontenot in 2000 when LSU also won the national title, pitcher Lane Mestepey in 2001, shortstop Alex Bregman in 2013 and pitcher Alex Lange in 2015.

Evans of Houston went 5-1 with a 2.05 ERA and seven saves. He got the save against Arkansas in the College World Series opener and the win over UCLA in game two. On the season, he struck out 71 in 52 and two-thirds innings with only 19 walks through 19 appearances, including three starts. Opponents batted just .228 against him.