LSU Baseball’s Chris Stanfield Named To SEC’s Community Service Team

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU senior outfielder Chris Stanfield has been named to the Southeastern Conference’s Community Service team along with 15 other league players.

A senior from Tallahassee, Florida, who transferred to LSU from Auburn after the 2024 season, Stanfield has been a fixture in the communities for his four seasons in the SEC. He was just named as a finalist for the Tony Gwynn national community service award after winning it last year.

LSU’s Chris Stanfield is back and up for 2nd straight Tony Gwynn award:https://t.co/pumzc7jBKz — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 11, 2026

Stanfield launched his “Be The 1” campaign at LSU last year in which he donates $100 to the Miracle League in Baton Rouge for every game that he produces an extra-base hit or stolen base. He raised more than $10,000 for the Miracle League of East Alabama while at Auburn.

He also volunteers with local elementary schools and hospitals, and he participates in the Out of Darkness Walk that supports suicide prevention. He is a three-time member of the SEC’s Community Service Team, and he was named to the 2026 Lou Gehrig Community Impact Team by Phi Delta Theta and the Live Like Lou Foundation.

“This means the world to me,” Stanfield said Wednesday at a press conference for LSU’s regular season finale series against Florida that begins on Thursday at Alex Box Stadium. “Since I was a little kid, giving back to the community’s been instilled in me. So, it’s an honor.”

The other 15 SEC players named to the community service team are:

Alabama pitcher Hagan Banks, Tennessee pitcher Evan Blanco, Georgia shortstop Kolby Branch, Auburn outfielder Bristol Carter, Mississippi State outfielder Bryce Chance, Texas A&M pitcher Grant Cunningham, Oklahoma outfielder Drew Dickerson, Texas infielder/outfielder Jayden Duplantier, Kentucky pitcher Leighton Harris, Vanderbilt infielder Max Jensen, Missouri infielder Keegan Knutson, Arkansas infielder Camden Kozeal, South Carolina pitcher Jake McCoy, Ole Miss infielder Judd Utermark, Florida outfielder/infielder Ashton Wilson.