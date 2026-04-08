LSU Baseball’s Cade Arrambide Named National Catcher Of The Week After 4-Homer Game

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU sophomore catcher/designated hitter Cade Arrambide has been named the Buster Posey Catcher of the Week by the College Baseball Foundation.

Arrambide, a product of Tomball, Texas, near Houston, batted .600 (6-for-10) in three games last week with four homers, eight RBIs, six runs, three walks and a .692 on-base percentage.

As LSU’s designated hitter on Sunday, he led the Tigers to a series victory at Tennessee, establishing the school home runs record for a game by smashing four homers in the Tigers’ series-clinching 16-6 win over the Vols. And that was just after coming back from an injured shin that cut his playing time significantly the previous week.

Arrambide, who splits time at catcher with freshman Omar Serna Jr and junior Edward Yamin IV, became just the fourth player in Southeastern Conference history to hit four homers in a game. He was 5-for-6 on the day with seven RBIs, three solo homers and a grand slam that highlighted LSU’s 10-run outburst in the top of the 12th inning.

Arrambide’s first homer on Sunday came in the fifth inning with LSU trailing 5-0 and began the Tigers’ comeback from the deficit. His second homer in the seventh inning reduced Tennessee’s lead to 5-3, and his third homer gave LSU a 6-5 advantage in the top of the 11th.

After Tennessee tied the game in the bottom of the 11th, Arrambide’s grand slam in the 12th provided LSU with an 11-6 lead and highlighted an LSU record for runs in an extra inning with 10 in the 16-6 victory.

Arrambide is hitting .312 this season with six doubles, eight homers, 24 RBIs and 23 runs scored. He and Serna also lead the team in passed balls at catcher with five apiece.