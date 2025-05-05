LSU Baseball’s Anthony Eyanson Named SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week

LSU junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson was named on Monday the Southeastern Conference Co-Pitcher of the Week by the league office.

Eyanson shared the honor with Zach Root of Arkansas.

A product of Lakewood, Calif., Eyanson fired a brilliant complete-game three hitter on Saturday night in a 2-1 victory at Texas A&M. He limited the Aggies to just one run on three hits in 9.0 innings with one walk and 14 strikeouts, and he allowed only one Texas A&M hitter to advance beyond second base.

He retired the first nine Texas A&M batters in order, he did not allow a hit until the fifth inning, and he retired seven of the last eight Aggies he faced to complete the outing. He threw a total of 112 pitches, including 80 pitches for strikes.

Eyanson is 7-2 this season with a 3.16 ERA in 68.1 innings, and he has recorded 26 walks and 105 strikeouts.