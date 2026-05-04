LSU Baseball: Zac Cowan Is Jay Johnson’s Latest Favorite Pitcher

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson pressured his sports information director Bill Franques on live radio Sunday afternoon.

“Okay, Bill – 10 scoreless innings and two wins,” Johnson told Franques of pitcher Zac Cowan’s two performances last week in beating Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday and South Carolina on Sunday.

“I think we have a candidate for SEC pitcher of the week,” Franques said.

“Yeah, I think you need to come through on that one,” Johnson said.

“I will. I’m going to make it happen,” Franques said.

“All right,” Johnson said.

Suddenly, LSU has discovered pitching and defense.https://t.co/My1F5YJzDX — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 3, 2026

Franques came through, partially, later Monday as the SEC office announced that Cowan was named co-pitcher of the week with Texas pitcher Dylan Volantis.

Cowan, a senior from Blythewood, South Carolina, who transferred to LSU from Wofford before the 2025 season, threw 10 innings of shutout baseball over his last two appearances with four hits allowed and two walks while striking out 14 over the two games. He threw six innings of two-hit ball with one walk and seven strikeouts in beating South Carolina, 7-0, on Sunday to sweep the series and keep LSU’s hopes alive for the NCAA postseason at 28-21 overall and 9-15 in the SEC.

Volantis struck out 12 in beating Mississippi State, 3-1, on Friday with three hits allowed in six innings to go to 7-0 on the season.

A bad month of April is over for LSU, which May have a chance after all. Column:https://t.co/RArp5vtIH0 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 3, 2026

Cowan is 3-3 on the season with a 3.63 ERA and one save with 44 strikeouts in 34 and two-thirds innings and only nine walks. Last season, he was first team All-Southeastern Conference as he went 3-3 with a 2.94 ERA and six saves with 60 strikeouts in 52 innings with 12 walks, and very key in the Tigers winning the national championship.

“Just a special player,” Johnson said. “One of the favorite players I’ve ever coached in my entire career. Just a winner. It was an important game today that you knew he would give everything that he had. And he did. Really came through and really simplified the game for us.”

Yes, he made it look easy on a staff that has made everything look very hard for the most part for much of this season. And he went through some bad spells as well.

“We needed it with the struggles the last couple of weekend,” Johnson said of a nine-game losing streak in the SEC. “The starters were great this weekend, and no outing better than Zac’s.”

Cowan threw 82 pitches Sunday with 60 for strikes. In beating Southeastern Louisiana, 12-4, on Tuesday with four innings of middle relief, he threw 73 pitches with 45 for strikes.

“It’s now or never, must-win time,” Johnson said of the 155 pitches in six days. “The type of pitcher he is can bounce back. He does a good job taking care of himself.”

Cowan is not a power pitcher with fastballs in the mid- and upper-90s. He is more of a finesse, control pitcher who just gets batters out – a Greg Maddux type.

“He’s awesome. I’ve talked about him for two years now – how important he is to our program,” Johnson said.

Cowan tends to be better in his later innings. In the sixth on Sunday, for example, he retired the side in order with just six pitches.

“That was amazing,” Johnson said.

Cowan went out for the seventh, but allowed a lead-off single and left to a standing ovation.

“It was great for the fans to acknowledge him as they did,” Johnson said. “What a performance.”

Do not look for Cowan to pitch Tuesday when the Tigers host Tulane (23-26, 8-13 American Conference) at 6:30 p.m.

He will get a much-deserved break and prepare to start and relieve – or both – in a critical series at No. 5 and SEC-leading Georgia (38-11, 18-6 SEC) over the weekend.

“He’s awesome,” Johnson said.