LSU Baseball With 3 Top 50 Transfer Pitchers Listed by D1Baseball.com

Three LSU players are listed among the Top 50 Transfer Pitchers for the 2026 season by D1Baseball.com.

The list includes LSU junior right-hander Cooper Moore (No. 6), sophomore left-hander Danny Lachenmayer (No. 21) and junior left-hander Santiago Garcia (No. 48).

Moore, a product of Bixby, Okla., made 44 career appearances (14 starts) in two seasons (2024-25) at Kansas, recording a 3.98 ERA in 122.0 innings with 32 walks and 116 strikeouts.

He was voted 2025 Second-Team All-Big 12, as he posted a 7-3 mark (14 starts) with a 3.96 ERA in 88.2 innings, recording 19 walks and 85 strikeouts.

Lachenmayer, a native of Eagan, Minn., earned 2025 First-Team All-Summit League honors at North Dakota State, recording nine saves and a 2.37 ERA in 38.0 innings (24 relief appearances) with 18 walks and 56 strikeouts.

He logged a season-high seven strikeouts, including four over the final two innings, to help North Dakota State win the 2025 Summit League Tournament championship game over Oral Roberts.

Garcia, a product of Las Cruces, N.M., made 22 relief appearances in 2025 at Oregon, posting a 3-0 mark and a 4.18 ERA in 28.0 innings with four saves, 18 walks and 38 strikeouts.

He pitched the 2024 season at Central Arizona Community College, recording a 1-1 mark and 3.04 ERA in 23.2 innings with 38 strikeouts. Garcia was a high school teammate of LSU shortstop Steven Milam at Centennial High in Las Cruces.

Preparation for the 2026 season is ongoing, as the Tigers are engaged in conditioning drills and individual workouts. The reigning National Champions begin their six-week, full-squad fall practice period on Thursday, October 9.

The 2026 season opens on Friday, February 13, when LSU plays host to Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.