LSU Baseball Wins 5th Straight As Ethan Frey, Jared Jones Homer

April 1, 2025 Glenn Guilbeau
LSU first baseman Jared Jones hit his 11th home run in the Tigers' win over Louisiana Tech Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium. (LSU photo).

Ethan Frey homered and drove in four runs in a 3-for-4 night, and Jared Jones hit his team-high 11th home run as No. 5 LSU pounded Louisiana Tech, 12-3, Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

Frey doubled in a run, singled in a run and had a sacrifice fly to pace the Tigers’ nine-hit attack.

“The offense – another great performance,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “We put up four in the first inning, and just kept the pressure on and kept scoring late. It was a pretty complete game. I thought we pitched very well.”

The Tigers (27-3) took a 4-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI double by Daniel Dickinson, Frey’s sacrifice fly, and a two-run single by Cade Arrambide off Tech starter Conner Nation (1-2).

After Zeb Ruddell led off the second with a home run to left center off LSU starter William Schmidt, the Tigers made it 5-1 on Jones’ two-run home run for a 5-1 advantage. He leads the Tigers with 46 RBIs.

Schmidt allowed three hits in all in two and two-thirds innings, but only the one run with one walk and two strikeouts. He reached 97 mph and got the win to improve to 4-0 with only 51 pitches. Johnson said he would be available for the weekend series at Oklahoma.

LSU PITCHING IS TOP HEAVY, BUT IT IS STILL EARLY

LSU went up 6-1 in the fifth on a solo homer by Frey – his sixth of the season. Brody Drost got the Bulldogs (17-12, 4-2 Conference-USA) within 6-2 in the seventh by greeting reliever DJ Primeaux with a solo home run.

The Tigers poured it on in the seventh when Frey delivered again with a bases-loaded single for a 7-2 lead. Steven Milam followed with an RBI single, and John Pearson and Arrambide hit sacrifice flies for a 10-2 advantage.

The Tigers made it 12-3 in the eighth on Frey’s RBI double with another run scoring on a wild pitch. LSU scored in double digits for the 18th time this season.

DYLAN CREWS AVOIDS DUBIOUS MLB RECORD

The Tigers play at No. 9 Oklahoma (22-5, 5-4 SEC) from Thursday through Saturday. The Thursday game will be televised by ESPN2 at 6 p.m. The 6:30 p.m. game Friday and 2 p.m. finale on Saturday will be on SEC Network+.

