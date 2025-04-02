LSU Baseball Wins 5th Straight As Ethan Frey, Jared Jones Homer

Ethan Frey homered and drove in four runs in a 3-for-4 night, and Jared Jones hit his team-high 11th home run as No. 5 LSU pounded Louisiana Tech, 12-3, Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

Frey doubled in a run, singled in a run and had a sacrifice fly to pace the Tigers’ nine-hit attack.

“The offense – another great performance,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “We put up four in the first inning, and just kept the pressure on and kept scoring late. It was a pretty complete game. I thought we pitched very well.”

The Tigers (27-3) took a 4-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI double by Daniel Dickinson, Frey’s sacrifice fly, and a two-run single by Cade Arrambide off Tech starter Conner Nation (1-2).

After Zeb Ruddell led off the second with a home run to left center off LSU starter William Schmidt, the Tigers made it 5-1 on Jones’ two-run home run for a 5-1 advantage. He leads the Tigers with 46 RBIs.

Schmidt allowed three hits in all in two and two-thirds innings, but only the one run with one walk and two strikeouts. He reached 97 mph and got the win to improve to 4-0 with only 51 pitches. Johnson said he would be available for the weekend series at Oklahoma.

LSU PITCHING IS TOP HEAVY, BUT IT IS STILL EARLY

LSU went up 6-1 in the fifth on a solo homer by Frey – his sixth of the season. Brody Drost got the Bulldogs (17-12, 4-2 Conference-USA) within 6-2 in the seventh by greeting reliever DJ Primeaux with a solo home run.

The Tigers poured it on in the seventh when Frey delivered again with a bases-loaded single for a 7-2 lead. Steven Milam followed with an RBI single, and John Pearson and Arrambide hit sacrifice flies for a 10-2 advantage.

The Tigers made it 12-3 in the eighth on Frey’s RBI double with another run scoring on a wild pitch. LSU scored in double digits for the 18th time this season.

DYLAN CREWS AVOIDS DUBIOUS MLB RECORD

The Tigers play at No. 9 Oklahoma (22-5, 5-4 SEC) from Thursday through Saturday. The Thursday game will be televised by ESPN2 at 6 p.m. The 6:30 p.m. game Friday and 2 p.m. finale on Saturday will be on SEC Network+.