LSU Baseball Winning Streak Snapped At 9 By Auburn

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

It had to end some time.

The LSU baseball team saw its nine-game winning streak, including six in a row in the Southeastern Conference, come to a crashing halt on Friday night at Auburn, 8-4.

LSU ace Kade Anderson (6-1) lost for the first time all season as he allowed six hits and five earned runs with a walk through four and a third innings. That was just eight days after the best performance of his college career as he won 2-0 at Oklahoma a week ago Thursday with a complete-game five-hitter in which he threw 135 pitches.

Asked if Anderson had fatigue issues at Auburn because of that game, LSU coach Jay Johnson shot back, “From what? From pitching eight days ago?”

The Tigers (31-4, 10-3 SEC) fell behind by 7-0 after six innings before finally making some noise. LSU cut Auburn’s lead to 7-3 in the top of the seventh after two outs as Jared Jones doubled in two runs and Derek Curiel drove in one on a ground out.

LSU mounted another two-out rally in the ninth as former Auburn outfielder Chris Stanfield doubled and scored on Derek Curiel’s double to cut the deficit to 8-4. Auburn reliever Carson Myers struck out Jones to end the game.

FORMER LSU PITCHER SAM DUTTON SHUTS DOWN OLD TEAM

Former LSU pitcher Sam Dutton, who was with the Bayou Tigers from 2022-24, shut down his former team, holding LSU to three hits and no runs through six innings. He struck out seven and walked two in improving to 5-2 on the season.

Auburn’s Tigers (24-10, 7-6 SEC) had 13 hits in all.

“There were some things in this game that need to be corrected,” said Johnson, whose team totaled just six hits and was 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position. “At the same time, the sun comes up tomorrow. And there’s another competition, so you don’t want to dwell on the past.”

The series continues at 6 p.m. Saturday. Junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson (5-0, 3.38 ERA, 42 and two-thirds innings, 66 strikeouts, 15 walks) will start for the Tigers against junior left-hander Cade Fisher (0-0, 4.43 ERA, 20 and a third innings, 25 strikeouts, 17 walks).

Sophomore right-hander Chase Shores (5-1, 4.66 ERA, 36 and two-thirds innings, 39 strikeouts, 18 walks) will start for LSU Sunday in a 2 p.m. game. Auburn has not named its Sunday starter.