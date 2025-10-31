LSU Baseball Will Play Samford Sunday In Biloxi; Tigers Gain Commitment From Top Pitcher

Tiger Rag News Services

The LSU baseball team will scrimmage at noon Saturday and play Samford at 11 a.m. Sunday at Keesler Federal Park in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster or at the Federal Park box office.

“The game against Samford provides a great opportunity for our team to see where we’re at and help us set our course for the remainder of the fall to prepare for 2026,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said.

The defending national champion Tigers open the 2026 season on Friday, February 13, against Milwaukee at Alex Box Stadium.

TIGERS ADD TOP PITCHER FOR CLASS OF 2026

LSU has landed a commitment from right-handed pitcher Jensen Hirschkorn of Kingsburgh High in Kingsburg, California.

Hirschkorn (6-foot-7, 205 pounds) is rated as the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in California and the No. 27 overall pitcher for the Class of 2026, according to Perfect Game.

LSU’s 2026 class is ranked No. 2 in the nation.

LSU CLASS OF 2026 BASEBALL COMMITMENTS

OF Malachi Washington (Parkview HS, Stone Mountain, Georgia)

OF Nathaneal Davis (Bishop Moore HS, Orlando, Florida)

LHP Logan Schmidt (Ganesha HS, Aliso Viejo, California)

OF Anthony Murphy (Corona HS, Corona, California)

RHP Jensen Hirschkorn (Kingsburg HS, Kingsburg, California)

RHP Dylan Blomker (La Cueva HS, Albuquerque, New Mexico)

SS Parker Loew (Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Florida)

RHP Cooper Sides (Orange Lutheran HS, Orange, California)

LHP Lucas Nawrocki (Aledo HS, Aledo, Texas)

SS Jordan Martinez (Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Florida)

OF Wessley Roberson (Glynn Academy, Brunswick, Georgia)

SS Cole “CJ” Weinstein (Orange Lutheran HS, Newport Beach, California)

RHP Coleton Brady (TNXL Academy, North Collins, New York)

RHP Lawson McLeod (Trinity Episcopal, Richmond, Virginia)

1B Dylan Minanatee (Franklin HS, Elk Grove, California)

1B Will Adams (Hoover HS, Hoover, Alabama)

LHP Braxton Beaty (Angleton HS, Angleton, Texas)

LHP Bradyn Cupit (West Monroe HS, West Monroe, Louisiana)

LHP Colton Christman (Arbor View HS, Las Vegas, Nevada)

SS Luke Tucker (Krum HS, Krum, Texas)

RHP Braydon Wisener (Hargrave HS, Huffman, Texas)

C Masen Belding (Del Oro HS, Grass Valley, California)