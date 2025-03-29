LSU Baseball Vs. Mississippi State Will Start At 9:05 P.M. – Weather Permitting

March 28, 2025 Glenn Guilbeau LSU Baseball 0
LSU's baseball game vs. Mississippi State, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, was delayed by bad weather and moved to a 9:05 p.m. start. (Photo by Glenn Guilbeau)

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The start of the LSU baseball game against Mississippi State will start at 9:05 p.m. Friday at Alex Box Stadium, unless more bad weather postpones it.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., but lightning and rain before the opening pitch postponed it.

LSU COMES BACK TO BEAT MISSISSIPPI STATE

The No. 5 Tigers (24-3, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) defeated State (16-10, 1-6 SEC) on Thursday night, 8-6. The third game of the series was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.

The original starting pitchers for Friday’s game were scheduled to junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson (5-0, 2.65 ERA) of LSU against senior left-hander Pico Kohn (4-0, 2.52 ERA).

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


54 ÷ = six
Powered by MathCaptcha