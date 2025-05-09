LSU Baseball Vs. Arkansas Start Time Delayed Because Of Rain To 9:55 P.M.

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Baseball at The Box is back on.

No. 3 LSU’s scheduled 6:30 p.m. game Friday against No. 2 Arkansas at Alex Box Stadium was delayed by rain to a 9:55 p.m. start as the rain finally stopped, though was still light in parts of Baton Rouge as 9 p.m. neared.

ON BASE WITH SKIP BERTMAN PODCAST DEBUTS

LSU PLAYING FOR A SUPER REGIONAL HOST SITE

The Tigers (38-11, 15-9 Southeastern Conference) likely need a series win over the Razorbacks (40-9, 17-7 SEC) to secure a top eight national seed for the NCAA postseason, which would mean NCAA Regional and Super Regional rounds at Alex Box in June.

LSU junior left-hander Kade Anderson (6-1, 3.57 ERA, 114 strikeouts) is scheduled to start the series opener against junior left-hander Zach Root (6-3, 3.95 ERA, 92 strikeouts).

SKIP BERTMAN TO BE SIGNING COPIES OF HIS BIOGRAPHY BEFORE SATURDAY GAME

The second game of the series is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network with the series finale slated for 3 p.m. Sunday on the SEC Network.