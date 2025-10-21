LSU Baseball Trending Like Taylor Swift? White House Monday … Governor’s Mansion Tuesday … National Champions Ring Ceremony Saturday

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Fresh off a trip to the White House to meet President Donald Trump and be honored Monday for its national championship last June, the LSU baseball team and coach Jay Johnson is back in Baton Rouge and will drop by the Governor’s Mansion tonight to be so honored again by Governor Jeff Landry.

Landry will host the team in a 6:30 p.m. dinner.

President Donald Trump enjoys time with LSU and LSU-Shreveport national champion baseball teams

Then on Saturday, the Tigers will receive their national championship rings in a ceremony at 4:45 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. After the ceremony, the team will cross the street and watch the No. 20 football team host No. 3 Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

Johnson had been asking Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey for the night time kickoff in Tiger Stadium. And, naturally, Johnson, who has won two national championships at LSU over his last three seasons, got his wish.

"Greg Sankey give us the night game"



Jay Johnson pleading his case for the #LSU/Texas A&M Football game to be at night.



The 2025 Tigers will receive their national championship rings on October 25th at the game.

Admission is free for the ring ceremony. Fans can also watch the team and Johnson walk down Victory Hill at 4:15 p.m., onto North Stadium Drive and into the Maravich Center.

The 2025 Tigers posted a 53-15 overall record and finished the year on an eight-game win streak, culminated by a two-game series sweep of Coastal Carolina on June 21-22 in the College World Series best-of-three final.

The LSU pitching staff, featuring All-America right-handers Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson, finished No. 1 in the nation in total strikeouts with 760, No. 4 in strikeouts per nine innings (11.7), No. 6 in hits allowed per nine innings (7.27) and No. 7 in team ERA (3.73).

Anderson led the nation with 180 strikeouts, and Eyanson finished No. 3 with 152 strikeouts. Freshman starter/reliever Casan Evans also received All-America recognition, posting five wins, seven saves and a 2.05 ERA.

LSU’s offense finished No. 6 in runs scored with 536, No. 7 in walks with 360, No. 8 in hits with 671 and No. 9 in doubles with 136.

First baseman Jared Jones was eighth in the nation with 22 home runs, and he increased his career total to 64 homers – third best in LSU history. Left fielder Derek Curiel batted a team-high .345 and was named 2025 National Freshman of the Year by D1 Baseball.

Nine members of the 2025 squad were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft last summer, including four in the first three rounds – pitcher Kade Anderson (third pick of 1st round by the Seattle Mariners), pitcher Chase Shores (2nd round by the Los Angeles Angels) pitcher Anthony Eyanson (3rd round by the Boston Red Sox) and outfielder Ethan Frey (3rd round by the Houston Astros).

The Tigers also excelled in the classroom, earning the 2025 Team Academic Excellence Award from the American Baseball Coaches Association. Two LSU players received Academic All-America recognition: pitcher Kade Anderson and shortstop Steven Milam.

Community service continued to be a cornerstone of the program as outfielder Chris Stanfield was the 2025 recipient of the Tony Gwynn Community Service Trophy for his work with special needs children at the Miracle League of Baton Rouge.