LSU Baseball: Transfer Outfielder Jason Wachs Is The Real Deal, Tulane Writer Promises on Tiger Rag Radio

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LSU’s latest offensive addition via the NCAA Transfer Portal is Tulane sophomore right fielder Jason Wachs, who did it all for the Green Wave last season.

Wachs, a native of Pembroke Pines, Florida, near Miami, led Tulane in six offensive categories – .327 batting average, 54 RBIs, 9 home runs, 21 doubles, 48 runs and 66 hits. And he hit .335 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 25 RBIs as a freshman in 2025 out of West Broward High. Wachs chose LSU over Tennessee, Florida, Miami and Florida State.

Jason Wachs announced today on Instagram he is transferring to LSU after two outstanding years with the Green Wave. This season, he led #Tulane in batting average (.327), doubles (21), home runs (9) and OPS (1.027) and showed a very strong arm in right field. — Guerry Smith (@Guersmith) June 14, 2026

“Yeah, the way he started off two years ago, you could tell how good he was right off the bat,” NOLA.com/Baton Rouge Advocate writer Guerry Smith said on Tiger Rag Radio Tuesday night. Smith covers Tulane on a regular basis.

Listen to the entire interview with Guerry by hitting the arrow below:

“His first two games of his college career as a freshman, he got two hits in each game,” Smith said. “And he really never let up. He was always just a really consistent singles hitter in his freshman year. He did not hit his first home run as a freshman until he hit two in the in the American Conference Tournament at the end of last year. Then he picked up where he left off this year – very, very good contact hitter.”

As a sophomore last season, Wachs began to show his power late in the year.

“He hit seven of his nine home runs the last month of the season,” Smith said. “He has a line-drive approach. Jason was one of the only bright notes down the stretch for Tulane (25-31, 10-17 American South Conference). He had three hits at Alex Box late in the season, including a home run and a double.”

Wachs is also fast and plays strong defense with a good arm. He committed only three errors in the 2026 season.

“He can do it all now,” Smith said. “Once he added that power this season, he became a complete hitter. And that’s what LSU is getting. He’s a complete player”