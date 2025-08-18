LSU Baseball To Play Notre Dame In Florida; Tigers Open Season Vs. Milwaukee

LSU will begin its quest to repeat as national champions on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, against Milwaukee in Alex Box Stadium. (LSU photo).

The defending national champion LSU baseball team will play in the Jax College Baseball Classic in Jacksonville, Florida, on Feb. 20-22 with Notre Dame, Indiana and Central Florida, Mark Etheridge of D1 Baseball.com reported Monday.

The Tigers will open the season on Friday, Feb. 13, against Milwaukee and play a three-game series. Also on the non-conference schedule before opening Southeastern Conference play, LSU will host Dartmouth, Northeastern and Sacramento State.

The complete schedule will be announced at a later date.

LSU’s fall scrimmages will feature Samford in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Nov. 2 and Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond on Nov. 9.

