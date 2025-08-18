LSU Baseball To Play Notre Dame In Florida; Tigers Open Season Vs. Milwaukee

Tiger Rag News Services

The defending national champion LSU baseball team will play in the Jax College Baseball Classic in Jacksonville, Florida, on Feb. 20-22 with Notre Dame, Indiana and Central Florida, Mark Etheridge of D1 Baseball.com reported Monday.

The Tigers will open the season on Friday, Feb. 13, against Milwaukee and play a three-game series. Also on the non-conference schedule before opening Southeastern Conference play, LSU will host Dartmouth, Northeastern and Sacramento State.

The complete schedule will be announced at a later date.

LSU’s fall scrimmages will feature Samford in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Nov. 2 and Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond on Nov. 9.