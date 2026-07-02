LSU Baseball: Tigers To Play 4 Games In Las Vegas In 2027 Season

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

LAS VEGAS – LSU will play three games in the three-day Las Vegas College Baseball Classic on the weekend of March 5-7 next season against Arizona State, Iowa and Oregon State at Las Vegas Ballpark, which is the home of the Athletics’ Triple-A affiliate. It will be a round-robin tournament with two games per day. The full schedule with pairings and game times will be announced soon.

The Tigers will remain in Vegas after the fourth annual tournament and play UNLV on Monday, March 8, at Earl E. Wilson Stadium on the UNLV campus.

Fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets for the tournament at www.peak.events. Details regarding travel packages and broadcasts will be announced at a later date.

LSU has played in three previous Peak Events tournaments, winning the Round Rock (Texas) Classic in 2023, the Frisco (Texas) classic in 2025 and the Jax Classic in Jacksonville, Florida, this past season.

The Tigers last played in Las Vegas in March of 1991, winning two of three games over UNLV.