LSU Baseball: Tigers To Play 2 Saturday Against South Carolina After Friday Game Postponed

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU could use a night off.

The Tigers, losers of a school record nine straight Southeastern Conference games, will not have to play another one on Friday night against South Carolina.

LSU’s 6:30 p.m. Friday game has been postponed by bad weather to a 1 p.m. start on Saturday (SEC Network+) for a doubleheader with the Gamecocks at Alex Box Stadium. The second game will start at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Saturday’s game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. The third game of the series will remain at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The 15th place Tigers (25-21, 6-15 SEC) trail South Carolina (22-24, 7-14 SEC) by one game in the league standings for 14th place with nine SEC games left before the SEC Tournament.