LSU Baseball: Tigers To Play 2 Saturday Against South Carolina After Friday Game Postponed

May 1, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau Featured, LSU Baseball 0
Baseball player in a yellow Tigers jersey with number 25, helmet on, pointing with his left arm during a game.
LSU freshman catcher Omar Serna Jr. and the Tigers got Friday night off because bad weather has postponed its 6:30 p.m. game Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday for a doubleheader at Alex Box Stadium. (LSU photo).

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU could use a night off.

The Tigers, losers of a school record nine straight Southeastern Conference games, will not have to play another one on Friday night against South Carolina.

LSU’s 6:30 p.m. Friday game has been postponed by bad weather to a 1 p.m. start on Saturday (SEC Network+) for a doubleheader with the Gamecocks at Alex Box Stadium. The second game will start at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

LSU Baseball: Tigers May Play 2 Games Saturday Vs. South Carolina As Heavy Rain Expected Friday

Saturday’s game was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. The third game of the series will remain at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The 15th place Tigers (25-21, 6-15 SEC) trail South Carolina (22-24, 7-14 SEC) by one game in the league standings for 14th place with nine SEC games left before the SEC Tournament.

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