LSU Baseball: Tigers Lose 8th Straight SEC Game – Most Since 1977

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Now, this is just getting ridiculous.

The LSU baseball team tied a near half-century old record for most consecutive Southeastern Conference losses on Saturday with its eighth straight league setback – 9-8 at No. 15 Mississippi State on Saturday night.

The Tigers (24-20, 6-14 SEC) will try to avoid being swept for a third straight time on Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Bulldogs (33-10, 12-8 SEC) on SEC Network+.

The last time LSU lost eight straight SEC games was in 1977 when it finished 17-27 overall and 4-15 in the SEC.

LSU lost in remarkably similar fashion to Friday night when it fell 10-8 in 11 innings.

After taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning and a 7-3 lead in the fourth Friday, the Tigers took a 3-0 lead in the first again on Saturday and 7-2 in the fifth. Then they found themselves tied 7-7 in the seventh.

The Bulldogs scored five runs in the seventh on four hits off four LSU pitchers to tie it 7-7. Ethan Plog opened the inning on the mound and gave up back-to-back singles to Gehrig Frei and Ace Reese and left. Then Connor Benge allowed a single to Noah Sullivan to load the bases and walked Blake Bevis to cut LSU’s lead to 7-3.

Cooper Williams replaced Benge and gave up a grand slam to Jacob Parker to knot the game at 7-7. Grant Fontenot finally put out the fire, striking out Bryce Chance looking, getting Aidan Teel to fly out to left and striking out Kevin Milewski.

The Bulldogs went up 9-7 in the eighth inning on an RBI single by Sullivan before another run scored on an error by Tanner Reaves at third base.

Omar Serna Jr. homered with one out in the top of the ninth for the 9-8 final.

LSU took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI double by Serna and a two-run home run by Cade Arrambide.

Ace Reese homered off LSU starter William Schmidt with one out in the bottom of the first to get the Bulldogs within 3-1. State got within 3-2 in the fourth on an RBI double by Aidan Teel.

The Tigers scored four runs in the fifth on four hits. Derek Curiel singled with one out, and Arrambide doubled him in with two outs for a 4-2 lead. After State starter Duke Stone intentionally walked Steven Milam to pitch to Eddie Yamin IV, Yamin launched a three-run home run to right field for LSU’s 7-2 advantage.

Schmidt started the fifth inning, but walked the lead-off batter and was replaced by Danny Lachenmayer. Schmidt allowed two runs on three hits and three walks with a wild pitch and five strikeouts in four innings.