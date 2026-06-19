LSU Baseball: Tigers Just Got A Left-Handed Pitcher – Signee Braxton Beaty, Who Is Skipping 2026 MLB Draft

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

That’s one thing less to worry about for LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson and pitching coach Nate Yeskie.

Braxton Beaty, a left-handed pitcher from Angleton High in Angleton, Texas, near Houston who signed with LSU last November, is taking his name out of the Major League Baseball Draft this July and will be on the Tigers’ 2027 roster.

Earlier this afternoon, LHP Braxton Beaty announced that he would be withdrawing his name from the MLB Draft and instead attend #LSU.



“There was no amount of money that could pull me away from that (LSU),” he told @Geaux247



More on his decision: https://t.co/PlPUchyWmB (FREE) pic.twitter.com/HGUJdGkagZ — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) June 18, 2026

Beaty (6-0, 178 pounds) is the No. 222 MLB Draft prospect by Perfect Game. He committed to LSU last October. He is also listed as a first baseman and an outfielder.

“Potential very high draft pick,” Perfect Game’s draft projection said of Beaty. “Compact delivery that he repeats well and has good deception. Not afraid to throw inside and can get in on the hands of hitters of either handedness. Lived in the low-90s with good angle and worked quickly. Filled up the strike zone. Got whiffs on the changeup that he killed spin on as well as a sweeper with good raw spin. Landed the slider and also got whiffs with it. Advanced three-pitch mix with the ability to miss bats with the secondary pitches. Excellent student.”

Johnson and Yeskie have two pitchers so far in their Transfer Portal class for 2027.

LSU BASEBALL TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS (with class for next season)

-Sophomore Landon Hood, right-handed pitcher, Gonzaga

-Junior Dawson Park, shortstop, Texas State

-Junior Bino Watters, outfielder, Notre Dame

-Senior Cade Kurland, second baseman, Florida

-Junior Jason Wachs, outfielder, Tulane

-Sophomore Diego Velazquez, right-handed pitcher, USC