LSU Baseball: Tigers Just Got A Left-Handed Pitcher – Signee Braxton Beaty, Who Is Skipping 2026 MLB Draft

June 19, 2026 Glenn Guilbeau Featured, LSU Baseball 0
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson (left) and pitching coach Nate Yeskie don't have to worry about 2025 signee Braxton Beaty getting drafted next month. (Tiger Rag photo by Michael Bacigalupi).

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

That’s one thing less to worry about for LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson and pitching coach Nate Yeskie.

Braxton Beaty, a left-handed pitcher from Angleton High in Angleton, Texas, near Houston who signed with LSU last November, is taking his name out of the Major League Baseball Draft this July and will be on the Tigers’ 2027 roster.

Beaty (6-0, 178 pounds) is the No. 222 MLB Draft prospect by Perfect Game. He committed to LSU last October. He is also listed as a first baseman and an outfielder.

“Potential very high draft pick,” Perfect Game’s draft projection said of Beaty. “Compact delivery that he repeats well and has good deception. Not afraid to throw inside and can get in on the hands of hitters of either handedness. Lived in the low-90s with good angle and worked quickly. Filled up the strike zone. Got whiffs on the changeup that he killed spin on as well as a sweeper with good raw spin. Landed the slider and also got whiffs with it. Advanced three-pitch mix with the ability to miss bats with the secondary pitches. Excellent student.”

LSU Baseball Adds USC Pitcher Diego Velazquez Via Portal – Was 5-1 With 34 Strikeouts in 31 Innings In 2026

Johnson and Yeskie have two pitchers so far in their Transfer Portal class for 2027.

LSU BASEBALL TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS (with class for next season)

-Sophomore Landon Hood, right-handed pitcher, Gonzaga

-Junior Dawson Park, shortstop, Texas State

-Junior Bino Watters, outfielder, Notre Dame

-Senior Cade Kurland, second baseman, Florida

-Junior Jason Wachs, outfielder, Tulane

-Sophomore Diego Velazquez, right-handed pitcher, USC

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


eight × = sixty four
Powered by MathCaptcha