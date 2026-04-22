LSU Baseball: Tigers Erupt Amid Troubles To Beat UNO, 10-7

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Over the last two weekends, LSU lost six straight baseball games in the Southeastern Conference.

Since Sunday, the Tigers lost two players for the season, including the heart and leader of the team in right fielder Jake Brown and starting pitcher Cooper Moore.

When it rains, it pours:https://t.co/zAmeK5XXHZ — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 21, 2026

But on Tuesday night, LSU found a way to win a baseball game, 10-7, over the University of New Orleans at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers (23-18, 6-12 SEC) now travel to No. 15 Mississippi State (31-10, 10-8 SEC) for three games – 6 p.m. Friday on SEC Network+, 6:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2 and 1 p.m. Sunday on SEC Network+.

UNO fell to 17-26 overall and is 7-14 in the Southland Conference.

And LSU did it with a rare big inning, scoring five runs in the fifth inning to overtake a 4-2 lead by the Privateers for a 9-4 lead. The Tigers sent 12 to the plate in the inning for six hits. LSU finished with nine hits on the night.

After Derek Curiel singled and Cade Arrambide walked with two outs in the fifth, Steven Milam hit a two-run double to tie it, 4-4. Three freshmen followed with run-scoring hits – Omar Serna Jr. with a two-run single for a 6-4 lead, Mason Braun with an RBI single for a 7-4 lead and Jack Ruckert singled in two more for the 9-4 advantage.

LSU made it 10-4 in the eighth as previously injured Trent Caraway drove in a run with a fielder’s choice grounder.

The Tigers tied the game 2-2 in the fourth inning on a solo home run by Arrambide with his 11th home run of the season. UNO took a 4-2 lead in the top of the fifth on a two-run double by Dylan Biddick off LSU reliever Santiago Garcia.

LSU starter Grant Fontenot allowed two runs on three hits over four innings. Reliever Connor Benge (2-0) picked up the win after recording the last out out in the top of the fifth.

LSU took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when John Pearson singled, stole second and scored on freshman right fielder William Patrick’s double down the right field line. Patrick replaced Brown in the lineup.

UNO went up 2-1 in the fourth on a two-run home run by Kruise Newman off Fontenot.