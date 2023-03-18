LSU Baseball: Tigers clinch first SEC series of season, beat Texas A&M in game two

LSU fell behind Texas A&M early on Saturday by four runs, were scoreless and hitless heading into the fourth inning.

The No. 1 Tigers had even stranded seven base runners in the first three innings, leaving the bases loaded in the second and third innings, despite having no hits through three innings. Shades of Iowa – LSU’s only loss (12-4) this season – were surfacing.

But then LSU (18-1, 2-0 SEC) erupted, and the Tigers kept erupting – a six-run fourth inning, three more in the sixth and three more in the seventh.

No. 15 Texas A&M (13-6, 0-2) didn’t quit as much it wilted away.

LSU freshman designated hitter Jared Jones and sophomore third baseman Tommy White led the Tigers’ opening of the floodgates with three hits each and the two sluggers combined for 10 RBI to power the Tigers past the Aggies, 12-7, on Saturday and clinch the SEC-opening series for both at Blue Bell Park in Bryan-College Station.

Dylan Crews added one hit to keep his 17-game hitting streak rolling. Crews, who is batting .508 on the season, also scored two runs.

Garret Edwards (3-0) who pitched 3.1 winnings in relief of starter Ty Floyd got the win for LSU.

Matt Dillard (0-2) took the loss for Texas A&M.

The series finale between the two teams will take place Sunday at 1 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and streamed on SEC Network+.

Jones, who had seven RBI, hit his first career SEC home run, his seventh of the season, on a three-run shot to left field as LSU began to pull away from the Aggies. Jones also had his first SEC hit earlier in the game.

With one out in the top of the sixth inning, Jones pulled one deep over the left field wall and drove in Gavin Dugas and White, to put LSU up 9-5. White had led off the inning with a double to right field. Dugas had reached when he was a hit by a pitch for the second time in the game.

The Aggies trimmed the Tigers’ lead to 9-6 in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Hunter Haas that drove in Jace Laviolette. Edwards walked Laviolette on four straight pitches.

LSU did not have a hit until the top of the fourth inning when the Tigers batted around and scored six runs on six hits including four consecutive, two-out hits that drove in six runs put LSU up, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson and Brady Neal led off the six-run inning with back-to-back singles. With Thompson and Neal on base, Paxton Kling flew out to second base for the first out and then Tre’ Morgan grounded out to short before Crews was walked with first base open.

White then began the four-hit consecutive hits that put the Tigers ahead for good. White’s two-out single drove in two runs and cut Texas A&M’s 4-0 lead in half. Dugas followed White with an RBI single to score Crews. Josh Pearson then doubled to right field to drive in White and move Dugas to third. Jones then recorded his first career SEC base hit, driving in Dugas and Pearson.

But the Aggies came right back to add another run in the bottom of the fourth before LSU reliever Garrett Edwards struck out Aggies’ clean up hitter and pre-season All-American Austin Bost to end the inning with runners on first and second.

Floyd walked Jace Laviolette after going up 0-2 and Laviolette advanced to second on a passed ball. Hank Bard flied out to center field, moving Laviolette to third. Kasen Wells grounded out to short, driving in Laviolette to cut LSU’s lead to 6-5 with two outs. Haas singled to center field, and then Edwards walked Moss on a full-count, the third walk issued by LSU pitchers. Edwards got out of the inning when he struck Bost out swinging on a 2-2 breaking ball.

Texas A&M scored two runs on three hits in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead.

Bost led off with a single. Floyd walked Ryan Targec on four straight pitches and then Kaeden Kent drove in Bost from second on a single through the right side of the LSU infield. After Floyd struck out Jordan Thompson and then forced Laviolette to fly out to shallow left field, Bard singled to right field just out of the reach of Dugas who was playing in shallow right to score Targec.

LSU again loaded the bases in the top of the third even though the Tigers still had not gotten a hit. White walked, then Dugas was hit by a pitch and Wansing and reliever Evan Ashenback combined to walk Josh Pearson to load the bases. But with two outs, Jones hit a hard line drive to short and the Tigers came up empty.

Texas A&M scored two more runs in the bottom of the third to increase its lead to 4-0 on one hit and a throwing error by Floyd.

Thompson and Neal then hit back-to-back singles to open the LSU fourth and the floodgates for the Tigers.