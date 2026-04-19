LSU Baseball: Tigers Blown Out By Texas A&M For 2nd Straight Night

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Perhaps, LSU should have left this game at its original 7 p.m. start time on Saturday, instead of moving it up to 4:30 p.m. because of bad weather in the forecast.

That way, the Tigers may have been rained out.

Instead, they played and LSU lost its second consecutive game to No. 7 Texas A&M without much of a fight, 7-2, at Alex Box Stadium. LSU lost 10-4 on Friday night.

Jay Johnson admits blowing it in the portal for this season. “It’s deep rooted. We’re off, and it will never happen again. I made some mistakes in constructing the team.”https://t.co/k9AVIjowOD — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 18, 2026

The Tigers (23-17, 6-11 Southeastern Conference) will try to avoid their second sweep in two weekends on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN.

LSU has not been swept in back-to-back SEC series since the 2021 season in coach Paul Mainieri’s last season when the Tigers lost three at Tennessee on March 26-28 and three at home to Vanderbilt on April 3-6. LSU finished strong that year, however, to finish 13-17 in the league and reached a Super Regional

The Aggies (30-7, 11-5 Southeastern Conference) slugged LSU starter William Schmidt all over the Box to the tune of seven hits, including a pair of home runs, as Schmidt also walked four and threw two wild pitches around four strikeouts to drop to 4-4 on the season.

Other than a Steven Milam home run to get the Tigers within 3-1 in the second, LSU got a runner to second only in the fifth when it cut the Aggies’ lead to 6-2 on a fielders’ choice grounder RBI by Chris Stanfield. LSU totaled just five hits on the game.

Texas A&M starter Aiden Sims held LSU to the two runs on three hits over seven innings with two walks and six strikeouts for the win to get to 7-0 on the season. LSU’s No. 1 and 2 starting pitchers – Casan Evans and Schmidt – have six wins between them.

LSU Baseball Schedule Change: Tigers play University of RPI next 5 weekends:https://t.co/dBz5I7qhTr — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 16, 2026

Senior right-hander Zac Cowan (1-1, 3.60 ERA) will likely start Sunday against an unnamed A&M starter as Cowan has not pitched yet this weekend.

The Aggies put up 10 hits in all.

LSU’s bullpen did well after Schmidt as Connor Benge, Cooper Williams, Zion Theophilus, Danny Lachenmayer and Marcos Paz allowed no runs on three hits and only one walk with five strikeouts.