LSU Baseball: Tigers’ 2026 Season Swept Away At Georgia With Mercy Rule, 12-1 Loss in 7 Innings

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The LSU baseball team has fallen, and it won’t be able to get back up for an NCAA Regional bid unless it wins five straight games in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on May 19-24 in Hoover, Alabama.

The Tigers, who last didn’t reach NCAA postseason play in 2011, did more than lose on Sunday at No. 5 Georgia. They were embarrassed by the 10-run, mercy rule in falling to the Bulldogs, 12-1, in seven innings and were swept in a three-game SEC series for the fourth time in five weeks.

LSU (29-24, 9-18 SEC) tied the school record for league losses with its 18th, which was set in a 12-34 season overall and 6-18 in the SEC in 1978. Georgia (41-11, 21-6) clinched the SEC regular season title on Saturday with a 13-8 win over LSU in a game that nearly drew the mercy rule as Georgia was up 12-3 in the seventh and one run from ending that one early.

The Tigers lost the opener of the series 11-8 on Friday after leading 6-2 and 7-3 early.

The odds of LSU making an NCAA Regional only slightly better than that of Brian Kelly getting a head coaching job:https://t.co/LZEEAXYHJu — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) May 10, 2026

The Tigers mercifully close the regular season this Thursday through Saturday against No. 21 Florida (34-18, 15-12 SEC).

LSU scored its only run in the third inning Sunday on an RBI single by Omar Serna Jr. to get within 4-1.

LSU sophomore right-hander Casan Evans pitched for the first time since April 17 after missing three starts with arm stiffness and recovery. He retired the side in order in the first inning, marking the only time Georgia let that happen all weekend. But Evans ended up taking the loss to fall to 2-3 on the season. He allowed four earned runs on four hits with two walks in one and two-thirds innings.

Georgia finished with 14 hits in all with two home runs and four doubles to five hits, including four singles, by the Tigers.