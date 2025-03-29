LSU Baseball Takes Mississippi State Series With 2-1 Win On Luis Hernandez Home Run

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Before this season, LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson said he wanted his team to be able to win any type of game.

The Tigers are 15-0 in games in which they scored double-figure runs. All but one of those were blowouts. In eight other wins, LSU scored an average of 7.5 runs and won by two or more in seven of those.

LSU has also won a pair one-run games, including a very low-scoring one, which it did Friday night with a 2-1 victory over Mississippi State in front of about 5,000 by game’s end at Alex Box Stadium. The start of the game was delayed from 6:30 p.m. to 9:06 p.m. because of rain and lightning, and didn’t finish until after midnight.

The Tigers (25-3, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) can sweep their second series of the SEC season on Sunday against the Bulldogs at 2 p.m. on SEC Network+. Sophomore right-hander Chase Shores (4-1, 4.88 ERA) will start for the Tigers after a rough, four-inning outing last week at Texas. State will go with senior right-hander Karson Ligon (2-3, 4.76 ERA). LSU won the first game of the series on Thursday, 8-6.

Catcher Luis Hernandez hit the game-winning home run in the fifth Friday for the 2-1 lead. He has four homers on the season. Ethan Frey led off the second inning by hitting his fifth home run for a 1-0 lead off State ace Pico Kohn, who struck out eight in five innings. He took the loss to fall to 4-1 after allowing five hits and two runs.

LSU starter Anthony Eyanson (4-0) struck out 12 in five innings and allowed no earned runs around five hits and three walks for the victory. State (16-11, 1-7 SEC) scored an unearned run in the fourth to tie it 1-1 on a passed ball by Hernandez.

Then Casan Evans blew away the Bulldogs for the next four innings to get his team-high fifth save. He allowed no runs on two hits and three walks over four innings with six strikeouts.

After Eyanson walked Hunter Hines to start the sixth, Evans came on to retire Sawyer Reeves on a grounder to shortstop and struck out Nolan Stevens. Dylan Cupp followed with a single to put runners on the corners. But Evans got a grounder from Gehrig Frei for a force out at second to end the inning.

After a three-up, three-down seventh inning with two strikeouts, Evans ran into trouble in the eighth after striking out Hines and Michael O’Brien following a lead-off walk to Noah Sullivan. Stevens singled, and Cupp walked to load the bases. But Evans struck out Ross Highfill to end the inning and keep his team up 2-1.

In the ninth, Evans got Gatlin Sanders and Bryce Chance on a fly out and ground out before walking Ace Reese. Then he got Sullivan out – barely – on a line drive to the warning track in center field to end the game.