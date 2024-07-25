LSU Baseball Tabbed No. 1 Team in Way-Too-Early 2025 Rankings

After a remarkable offseason, Baseball America has ranked LSU baseball as the number one program in America heading into the 2025 season. Coach Jay Johnson and his staff have worked tirelessly to retool the roster, bringing in an impressive haul of newcomers, including the number one rated right-handed pitcher in the 2024 recruiting class.

The Tigers, who struggled to secure an NCAA Tournament berth last spring, have addressed their weaknesses by landing key pieces this offseason. With the departure of All-American slugger Tommy White and the 1-2 punch in the rotation of Gage Jump and Luke Holman, the team has brought in elite talent to fill the gaps. The additions include shortstop Michael Braswell, first baseman Jared Jones, and Freshman All-American Steven Milam, among others.

One of the most significant additions is right-hander William Schmidt, the top prep right-hander in the draft class, who opted to come to school instead of entering the 2024 MLB Draft. Schmidt, a Baton Rouge native, was a projected first-round pick and brings a state championship experience with him, having played for the Catholic High Bears, the number one baseball program in the country, according to MaxPreps.

Another notable recruit is Cooper Williams, the No. 12 left-handed pitcher in America, who decommitted from Texas A&M to join the Tigers. Williams adds to the star-studded 2025 roster, bringing a promising arsenal of pitches, including a big slider and change-up, according to Perfect Game.

The Transfer Portal has also been kind to the Tigers, with the addition of several impressive pitchers, including Anthony Eyanson from UC-San Diego, Connor Benge from Dallas Baptist, Jacob Mayers from Nicholls State, Chandler Dorsey from South Florida, Zac Cowan from Wofford, and Deven Sheerin from Mount St. Mary’s. Each of these pitchers brings a unique set of skills and experiences to the table, making the Tigers’ pitching staff one of the most talented in the country.

With its impressive offseason haul, LSU has as much pure talent as anyone, and it’s up to Coach Johnson to manage the roster effectively. Johnson has proven himself to be adept at this part of the job, and the Tigers are poised for a successful 2025 season.