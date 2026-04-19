LSU Baseball Swept In Back-To-Back SEC Series For 1st Time Since 2021 As Aggies Toyed With Tigers

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The nosediving LSU baseball team suffered its first back-to-back sweeps in the Southeastern Conference since 2021 on Sunday with a 5-2 loss to No. 7 Texas A&M in front of a quiet Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers (23-18, 6-12 SEC) lost 10-4 on Friday and 7-2 on Saturday. LSU was last swept in consecutive weekends in coach Paul Mainieri’s last season in 2021 – at Tennessee and at home against Vanderbilt – before finishing 38-25 and 13-7 in the SEC, but still reached a Super Regional at Tennessee.

LSU should’ve left the start time at 7 tonight, so it could’ve got rained out.https://t.co/sfIHe1GWDR — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 19, 2026

The Aggies (31-7, 12-5 SEC) were never seriously threatened in any of the three games as they took a 5-0 lead through four innings Sunday. LSU did not score from the sixth inning Saturday through the seventh inning on Sunday.

The Tigers were within six outs of their first shutout in 187 games going back to a 4-0 loss at Arkansas on April 15, 2022, before Cade Arrambide hit his 10th home run of the season to lead off the eighth inning and cut the Aggies’ lead to 5-1. Derek Curiel singled and later scored an unearned run on a passed ball.

LSU finished with just six hits and was 7-of-33 on the day at the plate for a .212 average and 2-for-16 with runners on base for .111. The Tigers had only five hits in the 7-2 loss on Saturday.

Reliever Gavin Lyons (7-0) no-hit LSU in a shutout over two and two-thirds innings for the win. He struck out two and walked two. Clayton Freshcorn followed and allowed one earned run through two innings on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts.

LSU starter Zac Cowan did not have it and fell to 1-2 on the season with the loss, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks with a wild pitch and one strikeout in two and two-thirds innings.

Reliever Deven Sheerin threw like a starter for the Tigers, striking out nine over four and a third innings, allowing one run one three hits with no walks.

The reeling Tigers next play UNO (16-25, 6-14 Southland Conference) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. before traveling to No. 15 Mississippi State (30-10, 10-8 SEC) for three games Friday through Sunday.