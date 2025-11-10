LSU Baseball Sweeps Doubleheader Scrimmage At Southeastern Louisiana

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU took two from Southeastern Louisiana, 7-2 and 2-1, on Sunday in a pair of nine-inning scrimmages at Alumni Field in Hammond.

“I thought we pitched incredibly well, and we played winning baseball,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “We had a great crowd and an awesome environment, so it was a very positive experience for our team. We can certainly improve, and we feel like this is a team that will have a clear identity and will know how to win. I think we saw a lot of that today.”

A solo homer by freshman catcher Omar Serna Jr. and an RBI double by junior designated hitter Edward Yamin IV highlighted the nightcap. Meanwhile, LSU’s pitching limited the Lions to one run on four hits as freshman Marcos Paz, sophomore William Schmidt, junior Santiago Garcia, freshman Reagan Ricken and sophomores Deven Sheerin and Ethan Plog combined to strike out 18. Schmidt and Garcia each logged four strikeouts in two innings of work.

A two-run homer by senior transfer first baseman Zach Yorke in the top of the first inning in the opener gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Sophomore center fielder Derek Curiel lined a single to increase the advantage to 3-0 in the seventh. Sophomore catcher Cade Arrambide added a two-run double in the eighth.

LSU pitchers Casan Evans, Cooper Moore, Cooper Williams, Mavrick Rizy and Grant Fontenot combined to limit the Lions to two runs on six hits with 11 strikeouts. Evans started the game and fired two perfect innings with three strikeouts, and Fontenot closed with zeroes across in an inning and a third with two strikeouts.

PITCHING STATISTICS

RHP Casan Evans 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K’s

RHP Cooper Moore 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 K’s

LHP Cooper Williams 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K’s

RHP Grant Fontenot 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K’s

LHP Santiago Garcia 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 K’s

RHP Reagan Ricken 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 K’s

RHP Marcos Paz 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K

RHP Devin Sheerin 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 K’s

LHP Ethan Plog 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 K’s

STAFF 18 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 5 BB, 29 K’s

OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

C Omar Serna 2-3 HR, RBI

C Cade Arrambide 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI

CF Derek Curiel 2-5, 2 RBI

1B Zach Yorke 1-3 HR, 2 RBI

DH Eddie Yamin 1-2, 2B, RBI

SS Steven Milam 1-3, BB