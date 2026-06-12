LSU Baseball: Steven Milam Remaining A Tiger For The 2027 Season

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU draft-eligible sophomore Derek Curiel has toyed with the idea of staying at LSU for his junior season in 2027. But he is considered a first round pick in the Major League Baseball Draft on July 11, so that would be a reach for him to stay.

Meanwhile, LSU junior shortstop Steven Milam was thought to be a lock to be playing pro baseball next spring as the 2026 season ended, but he is a projected third round pick in the MLB Draft. That’s not as large a reach to stay.

And LSU coach Jay Johnson confirmed to Tiger Rag on Friday afternoon that Milam is indeed staying with LSU for his senior season in 2027.

There was an unconfirmed on the record report Friday that Milam will be back by AYS Sports.

Sources: LSU SS Steven Milam is withdrawing his name from the 2026 MLB Draft.



Sources indicate that Milam has advised the Commissioners office of the withdrawal. Commissioners office has notified all 30 teams of the withdrawal and Milam is ineligible for the 2026 draft. pic.twitter.com/kxNqLT0Gvj — AYS Sports (@AYSSPORTS) June 12, 2026

Johnson just confirmed it.

Milam will be an excellent stayover for the Tigers as he will return to start for the fourth consecutive season, and he is an excellent fielder. Milam committed all of four errors last season for a .981 fielding percentage on a defensive-troubled team while hitting .296 with 11 home runs and 49 RBIs.

In the 2025 national championship season, Milam hit .295 with 11 home runs and 57 RBIs.

As the starting second baseman in 2024 as a freshman from Centennial High in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Milam was second on the team in hitting at .326 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs.

Unlike prior to the NFL and NBA drafts, college players do not have a deadline to officially declare for the MLB Draft or out of it. They can decide if they will go pro or not after they are already drafted. Milam could still be drafted by an MLB team, knowing he said he is coming back to LSU. It will just not be in as high a round. But a team could still take a chance and try to convince him to go pro.

And Milam could still change his mind – multiple times – before enrolling in classes this August.

But Johnson feels pretty good that he will still have Milam.

Just in case Milam did go pro – or still does – Johnson has already gained commitments from two middle infielders via the NCAA Transfer Portal – Florida second baseman Cade Kurland, who will be a senior next season, and Texas State shortstop Dawson Park, who will be a junior next season and has also played second base.